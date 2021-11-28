Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 735,606 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

