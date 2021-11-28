Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $329.99 and last traded at $339.34. 10,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 356,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.67.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.09.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $20,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $13,831,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

