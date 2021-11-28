GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

GATX stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. GATX has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

