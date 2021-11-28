Brokerages Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

