TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

