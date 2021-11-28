Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

