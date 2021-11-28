Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 5%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 2,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

