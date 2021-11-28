Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Avra Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.