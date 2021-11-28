Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average of $298.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.