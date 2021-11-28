Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EGLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.27 million and a P/E ratio of -13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

