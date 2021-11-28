Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of FYBR opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

