Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HROW opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

