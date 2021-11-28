Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of FEMY opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

