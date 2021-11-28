Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $9.65. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 2,314 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $870.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 131,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 369.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

