Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vita Mobile Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Vita Mobile Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Vita Mobile Systems
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Mobile Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Mobile Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.