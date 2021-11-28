Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Declines By 99.8%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

