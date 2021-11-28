Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $113.19.
About Techtronic Industries
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.