Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mind Medicine Inc. is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company. It discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. Mind Medicine Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.02 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 1.50 and a 1-year high of 5.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.37 and a 200 day moving average of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $619.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

