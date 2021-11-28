Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $99.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.17.

JACK stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

