iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. iSun has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iSun by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 137,303 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in iSun by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iSun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

