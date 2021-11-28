Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 601,942 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,394,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 181,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

