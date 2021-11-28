Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,638 shares of company stock worth $866,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.