SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SABS stock opened at 10.50 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 7.30 and a one year high of 12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

