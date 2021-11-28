SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SABS stock opened at 10.50 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 7.30 and a one year high of 12.90.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
