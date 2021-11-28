Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

