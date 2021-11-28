Workday’s (WDAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $277.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,541.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 52-week low of $214.00 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

