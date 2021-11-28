Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.71.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

