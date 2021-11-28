Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 55 ($0.72).

CPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.79).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.57) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.53. The company has a market capitalization of £734.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

