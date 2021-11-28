H&T Group’s (HAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of H&T Group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12.
H&T Group Company Profile
