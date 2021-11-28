H&T Group’s (HAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of H&T Group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

