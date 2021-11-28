Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.38

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 12722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,232,000 after buying an additional 229,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,643,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 1,127,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

