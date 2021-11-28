iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 488,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,400,497 shares.The stock last traded at $63.58 and had previously closed at $65.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

