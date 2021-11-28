PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.12

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 6022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,833 shares of company stock worth $2,743,802 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

