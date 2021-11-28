Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 10.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 87,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,857,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $696.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 441.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 94.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,001,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.