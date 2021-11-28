Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Up 4.2%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Afya by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 27.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $244,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

