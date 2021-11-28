Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Drops By 76.1%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

