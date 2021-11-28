Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Drops By 93.0%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.75 on Friday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

