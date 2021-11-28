Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:VINO opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Thursday. Virgin Wines UK has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The firm has a market cap of £103.58 million and a P/E ratio of -371.00.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

