Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target to $2.25

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.