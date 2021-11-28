Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.87.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 566.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,499,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

