ScS Group’s (SCS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ScS Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Friday. ScS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a market capitalization of £86.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £205,882.96 ($268,987.41).

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.