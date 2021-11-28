Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

