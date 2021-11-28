Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.16. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

