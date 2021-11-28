Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,604 ($86.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,569.83 ($72.77).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,452 ($71.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,205.55. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.