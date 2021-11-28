Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 2438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Specifically, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 680,594 shares of company stock worth $26,113,543. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 88.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

