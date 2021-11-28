Credit Suisse Group Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $440.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.71.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.65. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

