Bank of America Raises XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $66.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.98.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $68.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 744,880 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 525,196 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.