VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

