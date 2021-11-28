Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 995 ($13.00) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ECM. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,363.14 ($17.81).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,073.14. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 795.50 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.