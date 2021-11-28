Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of TACO opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 103,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

