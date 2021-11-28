Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

Shares of COST opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.55 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.90. The firm has a market cap of £140.22 million and a P/E ratio of 22.17.

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan acquired 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £4,370.22 ($5,709.72).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

