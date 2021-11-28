Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.39.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.